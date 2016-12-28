5 Lap Sprint | New Year’s Edition | Part 1

By Jeff McConkey

With Christmas already over, it’s time to plan for 2017. In this Edition of 5 Lap Sprint, we once again hit up a crazy variety of racers, mechanics, and industry people. Like always, we couldn’t do just one edition, so this is Part 1 of our New Year’s 5 Lap Sprint. Enjoy.

What was your best moment of 2016?

Cade Clason – AMA National #80, CMRC National #7

My best moment was battling for podiums in Canada this summer. I had a couple really good races with the guys that I really enjoyed.

Andy White – FXR Brand Manager

Supporting kids.

Tyler Medaglia – CMRC National #6

Pleasant Valley in front of friends and family. Des Nations was epic, too.

Logan Karnow – AMA National #471, CMRC National #64

My best moment of 2016 was probably qualifying for the main at Toronto, or getting on the podium a few times at the AX Tour! Also, I had so much fun at the Sarnia AX with my homie (Kyle) Swanson and the whole PRMX Team. I didn’t have the best results but it was just such a fun weekend.

Davis Brode – Marketing Mica Sport Canada, Scott Sport Canada

The best moment of 2016 as a company would be the launch of our new Prospect goggles. This has been the most innovative goggle we have produced in a long time, and is already proving to be the go to goggle for top athletes. Personally, the best moment of 2016 would be getting married this summer!

What was your lowest moment of 2016?

Cade Clason

I had a pretty up and down year with now getting hurt twice, so I would just have to say getting injured.

Andy White

Having to visit my dad in the hospital.

Tyler Medaglia

I think Kamloops was a huge disappointment for me. So much struggling had me in the dumps for a day or so.

Logan Karnow

My lowest moment of 2016 has to be when my stator went out on me going into the last lap of the heat at Detroit running 9th… pretty sure that whole stadium heard me drop the F bomb about 300 times (Laughs).

Davis Brode

Probably filling out these “fun questions.”

Name 1 New Year’s resolution that you haven’t been able to stick to in the past?

Cade Clason

No Reece’s cups, I love them. Gosh they are good.

Andy White

Make more time to ride my dirt bike.

Tyler Medaglia

Every one I have made. Granted, it’s the same one every year – to cut out most refined sugar from my diet.

Logan Karnow

Man, that’s a tough one! I’ve never really been one to set a resolution.

Davis Brode

Making a New Year’s resolution. Every year I don’t bother with making a New Year’s resolution as I know for sure I am not going to end up in a gym or eating differently.

What is your New Years resolution for 2017?

Cade Clason

Being more organized and prepared for whatever I have coming.

Andy White

Hit the gym, so arm pump does not kick in on lap 4.

Tyler Medaglia

Maybe spend a little less money on bicycle stuff, and cut out most refined sugar in my diet…

Logan Karnow

I need to step up my game this year and set me one!! Man, I think it’s just going to be to have fun; I tend to put to much pressure on myself. This year, I want to have fun!! And I’m going to.

Davis Brode

I will start with an easy one this year. I want to spend more time on a bike. I had a good start to the mountain bike season last year then got lazy and stopped going. So, between my Scott Genius LT mountain bike and my Scott Addict Gravel, I have no excuse not to be on a bike and riding the amazing dirt roads and trails we have up here in Muskoka.

What are your plans and goals for 2017?

Cade Clason

The only plans I have right now are to ride 450 Supercross for K1 Speed again. Goals for that are simple: just [put it] in the main every weekend. Everyone knows how stacked it is so I just want to stay healthy and get through the season with good results. As far as outdoors go, I’ve talked to a few people but nothing is set in stone yet.

Andy White

Attend lots of races and spend time with family and friends.

Tyler Medaglia

Kick ass at the races. Play hard with my kids. Be a fantastic husband. Watch the Sens (Ottawa Senators) hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup. Go on adventures with my Husqvarnas.

Logan Karnow

My plans for 2017 is to race the East Coast SX series and then hopefully try to do the whole Canadian outdoor series! And goals? Ehh, I don’t really wanna set goals. My goals are to do good and have fun!

Davis Brode

For the upcoming year, I will continue to look after the marketing for all Scott products as well as get sales rolling for a new brand that has been doing very well for us called SP Connect. It is phone and camera accessories for people that are into sports, so it fits perfectly with our other lines. If you haven’t seen it, check it out http://www.sp-gadgets.com/