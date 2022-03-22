5 Minute with…#238 Jacob Weston

By Billy Rainford

We stopped in at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC on the way to Detroit from Daytona. Club MX is our partner for our annual Total Devotion Award at the TransCan at Walton Raceway and there are always a bunch of Canadian riders doing their pre-season training at the ever-growing facility.

I shot a few video interviews and then promptly lost all the footage, so I wanted to grab the riders for a quick interview to spotlight them and what their racing plans are for the upcoming season.

Next up is British Columbia rider #238 Jacob Weston from Langley.

#238 Jacob Weston from Langley, BC. | Bigwave photo

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Jacob Weston, I’m 18 years old and I’m from Langley, British Columbia. I’ve been racing for 6 years, on and off.

How did your 2021 season go?

My 2021 season was not too bad. I did the amateur races in Ontario and didn’t get the results I wanted but it was a good experience to learn all the tracks for 2022 race season.

You’re down at Club MX now. How long have you been there and when will you head home?

I’ve been at Club MX since February and heading back home at the end of April to do some of the Future West Moto series races.

Jacob raced the Amateur days in Ontario last year. | Bigwave photo

What are some of the things you’ve learned being down there and what are you working on?

I’ve been learning lots here at Club, like technique work on the track and workouts in the gym. But if I had to single out one thing it would be how important the mental health side is and physical strength.

Some of the things we’re working on now are longer motos and lots of starts to get ready for race season. We also do a lot of feet on pegs, no clutch, no rear brake drills which helped me a lot to be smoother.

Do you have any Boo Hag stories?

Not myself but I have heard lots of stories of it. No straw broom in my cabin so maybe my cabin’s next! Haha

Jacob will race a few FWM races in BC before heading out for the Canadian Triple Crown Series. | Bigwave photo

What are your racing plans for 2022?

My plan for 2022 is to do one or two local races when I get home and then do all the amateur days at the Canadian Triple Crown Series, Pro day at Kamloops round 1, and a few others, but not sure exactly which ones yet.

Awesome. See you soon. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Burnaby Honda Centre, Oneal, Eks Brand goggles, Sky Racing suspension, Works Connection, DT1 filters, All Balls racing, and my mom and dad for everything they do, without them I couldn’t be where I am now.