Noah McConahy to Fill In for Tyler Bowers at 51Fifty Energy Yamaha

It’s being reported that #59 Noah McConahy is to fill in for the injured Tyler Bowers over at 51Fifty Energy Yamaha this weekend at the Oakland SX and beyond.

Noah has been racing for the JMC Husqvarna team so far this SX season and is currently sitting 19th in 250 West points after scoring a pair of 13ths at A2 and Phoenix.

#52 Tyler Bowers suffered a broken femur during practice last week in Phoenix and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Noah has been a regular at our Future West Arenacross Championships in BC for the past few years and is working on his ‘Almost Canadian’ status.