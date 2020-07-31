#619 Jarek Inancsi Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#619 Jarek Inancsi raced his first-ever Pro National at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

When I saw a new BC license plate on Friday before Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX National at Gopher Dunes, I wandered over to introduce myself to #619 Jarek Inancsi from Hope, British Columbia.

He agreed to do a video interview and I think everyone who watched it had a new rider to keep tabs on for his first-ever Pro national. He was down to earth and was just a really nice guy to chat with.

As I was going over my photos and video clips from the weekend, I realized I hadn’t noticed him out on the track on Sunday.

After checking his Instagram page, it turns out he broke a bone in his foot casing the old finish line jump during the first moto on Saturday.

Here’s his post:

Sorry to hear that, Jarek. Heal up and give it another try.

Here’s our interview: