619 Jarek Inancsi Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#619 Jarek Inancsi raced his first-ever Pro National at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

When I saw a new BC license plate on Friday before Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX National at Gopher Dunes, I wandered over to introduce myself to #619 Jarek Inancsi from Hope, British Columbia.

He agreed to do a video interview and I think everyone who watched it had a new rider to keep tabs on for his first-ever Pro national. He was down to earth and was just a really nice guy to chat with.

As I was going over my photos and video clips from the weekend, I realized I hadn’t noticed him out on the track on Sunday.

After checking his Instagram page, it turns out he broke a bone in his foot casing the old finish line jump during the first moto on Saturday.

Here’s his post:

Never thought much of the sore ankle I got from casing this double in the middle of moto 1 on Saturday but after getting checked out at the hospital today it looks like im gonna be off the bike 4-6 weeks with a broken bone in my my foot. Not stoked with this start to my first pro season but I had an awesome time riding in gopher this past week. I learned a lot about what its gonna take to be at the level I want to race at so ill just hafta heal up and try again. Huge thanks to @willemmzwiers and @dinancsi2 for all the help in the process coming east and all my sponsors for their support @bigtoppowersports @rmr_suspensions @scottsportscanada @scottmotosports @atlasbrace @mikametals @formaboots @dt1filtersusa @mddistributions @m7_designs @apicofactoryracing

Sorry to hear that, Jarek. Heal up and give it another try.

