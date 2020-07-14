#734 Tyler Rayner First Turn Gopher Dunes Crash July 14, 2020 Latest News, Videos Bigwave 734 Tyler Rayner First Turn Gopher Dunes Crash By Billy Rainford View this post on Instagram Didn’t realize I’d caught that ugly first-turn crash by #734 @tylerrayner at @gopherdunes Zoomed in to take a closer look. Spoke with Tyler and there is some concern about maybe a bruised lung and possible cracked ribs. He’ll know more on Wednesday. Says he’ll be back for the National at @waltonraceway though! 🎥🌊 A post shared by DIRECT MOTOCROSS (@directmotocross) on Jul 14, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT Tagged Gopher DunesTyler RaynerVideos About author Bigwave View all posts