#84 Trystan Hart Talks about that Nail-Biter Finish at Red Bull Outliers in Canada

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #84 Trystan Hart talks about his exciting 2nd place finish at the 2022 Red Bull Outliers in the Badlands of Alberta, Canada – Round 8 of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

PODCAST: