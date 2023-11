#95 Evan Stewart Breaks Ankle at 2023 Mini O’s

By Billy Rainford

#95 Evan Stewart at the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle park | Bigwave photo

INJURY UPDATE: Unfortunate news out of the #95 Evan Stewart camp. While competing in the first moto in Division 2 of the 250 B class and trying to make a pass for 2nd place, Evan crashed and the result is a broken ankle that he says will keep him out of action for 5 weeks.

Heal up, Evan.