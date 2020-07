A Heartfelt Message from Brett and Mel from the Walton TransCan

A Heartfelt Message from Brett and Mel and the Walton TransCan

In what can only be described a a really weird year, the 2020 Walton TransCan is still a go, despite the many hurdles. Mel and Brett Lee sat down in front of the camera to talk about what’s been involved in seeing the event make it onto the 2020 calendar.

On behalf of us here at Direct Motocross, thank you very much for all your hard work in making Motocross happen this summer.