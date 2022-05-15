Al Dyck Announces the MVP Racing Team for 2022

Al Dyck Announces the MVP Racing Team for 2022

Al Dyck has announced his MVP Racing team line-up for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals, set to start June 5th at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Marcus Deausy from 150 Mile House, BC will be under the MVP tent on the #510 Yamaha YZF 250. This will be his first year competing in the National series.

Blake Ashley from Lake Elsinore, California, will be on the #195 GasGas MC 250F.

Blake raced 7 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Nationals last season in the 250 class with a best overall finish of 30th (28-28) at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado.

Team sponsors:

@vernonmotorsports

@vestaproperties

@parkridgehomes

#midholdings

#hummingbirdpropertymanagement

@alliance_truss

@mikametals @dt1filtersusa

@ridedunlop

@superior_suspension_settings

@ssidecals

@motoseat

@lrxperformance

@worksconnection

@acerbisusa

@bludlubricants