Alex Harvill Dies During World World Record Jump Attempt

By Billy Rainford

I’m posting this update in a complete state of shock. Our old and dear motocross friend Alex Harvill has passed away from injuries sustained during the build-up to his world record distance jump attempt in Moses Lake, Washington.

Alex came north to Canada to race our series and you would never meet a nicer, friendlier racer than him. Brent Worrall brought this record-breaking attempt to my attention and I had planned on getting in touch with Alex for a triumphant interview in the next couple days.

I would like to extend my heart-felt condolences to Alex’s young family. He was like a breath of life-loving fresh air every time I’d see him in my travels. He will be sadly missed by everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him.

RIP352

Here’s a link to the news story:

https://www.khq.com/top_story/daredevil-alex-harvill-dies-from-injuries-suffered-in-crash-attempting-world-record-jump/article_f87ce358-cf96-11eb-88c4-670c15fc9784.html