American Riders Making It into Canada

American Riders Making It into Canada

By Billy Rainford

It seems pretty strange that we need to be paying attention to this, but in these abnormal times, we do.

Guidelines that will allow riders from outside our borders race here stipulate that they will have to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period of quarantine. In order to get their required time in before Round 1 of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes on July 25-26, that means they needed to be “in country” this past Friday.

Here’s a list of riders we know have made it into Canada:

54 Phil Nicoletti – Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha

2 Matt Goerke – Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit

17 Cheyenne Harmon – PRMX Just 1 Kawasaki

19 Marshal Weltin – Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit

23 Dakota Alix – PRMX Just 1 Kawasaki

26 Josh Cartwright – PRMX Just 1 Kawasaki

50 Bobby Piazza

92 Richard Taylor – Sky Racing FXR Kawasaki

123 Ryan Surratt – Sky Racing FXR Kawasaki

These are the names we know of. Now, they need to keep to themselves while trying to continue their preparations for the shortened series.

New Series Schedule (as of July 10):

July 25-26 Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON

August 8-9 Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

August 15-16 Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

August 29-30 Sand Del Lee – Ottawa, ON

September 5-6 MX Deschambault – Deschambault, QC