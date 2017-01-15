Last day to save $$$ on memberships, camps and lessons. Dont be left at the gate…. This is it…click here to save! Banquet Details: FEB 18th @ Broadways Restaurant in Barrhaven. We are taking over the restaurant and have limited seating for 120 people. We will swap the order of events and take care of the awards first, eat dinner then watch SX live from Minneapolis, MN as the opening round of the EAST. It will be a night full of bench racing, good food and good people. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE LIST OF AWARD WINNERS HERE