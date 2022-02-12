American Riders to be Allowed to Race 250 2-Strokes in 250 Class in 2022

By Billy Rainford

Josh Hill and Devyn Raper at Viney Ranch.

After our interview with #751 Josh Hill at A3 Media Day where he mentioned he’d love to go back and race in Canada if American riders were allowed to race 250 2-strokes in the 250 class, we got a message from Kyle Thompson at Jetwerx and they WILL BE allowed this year.

Previously, only Canadian riders were able to race them in MRC Pro Nationals competition.

See you in Canada this summer, Josh!