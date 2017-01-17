AMO/MMRS News Update

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 – The new plan, the new schedule, the new season is almost upon us, but there are still loads of work to be done. Finding supporters for AMO/MMRS in 2017 has been a fun run to take thus far and the best part it’s all for our customer base. “I’m excited to keep our group tight with the best sponsors a series could have,” states President Ryan Gauld. “Find the same people that share the same passion for moto like we do is tough, but we are doing it every day. You can see below the list is amazing with the main agenda to make your racing experience better than anywhere else.

Back for 2017:

– AMO/MMRS Title Sponsor for the 11 round Atlas Brace Super Series. – We see what AMO/MMRS is doing at the amateur level and it speaks right to our customer base. They give the future a place to race, so it’s easy to support the future with Atlas Brace.” Brand Manager, Ryan Lockhart.

– WCK Honda Win Your Ride. “Last year we joined AMO/MMRS and it was worth every bit of support. We did one bike last year, this year we’ll do two Win Your Ride from WCK Honda. We see that much value in what this series delivers.” WCK Owner, Todd Kendal.

– GPF Free Week for Rider of the Year Award. “I love what AMO/MMRs is doing in Canada so we support it” – GPF Owner, Josh Woods.

-New Era Hard Charger Ward and 4 Banquet Classes Sponsored. “This crew is all passion for moto so New Era see’s a great return and fit.” – New Era Sales Ontario, Mikey Walker

New for 2017: (more to come)

– Zoom Cleaner. “ZOOM is effective at removing dirt, mud, road grime, mildew, algae and black weather stains off most surfaces. It also works well at removing dead bugs from the front of road vehicles and trailers.” – Brian Knechtel

– PR-MX.CA has the products you want for your race season. “I’m very excited to partner up with AMO/MMRS for 2017,” states PR-MX.CA owner Julien Perrier. “I see what that team is doing and I want to support what’s good in Canadian moto.”

At the International Motorcycle Supershow AMO/MMRS offered a chance to any member purchasing at the show (or members who purchased online before the show) that we would give away two Monster Energy Toronto Supercross tickets. The random draw name was Dylan Stone from McDonald’s Corners ON. Congrats, and we’ll contact you on how to get your tickets.

AMO/MMRS Participating Sponsors for 2017

2017 AMO/MMRS Membership Info:

Individual Racer: $100/per

Family Membership: $160

* This covers all family members living under the same roof 18 years and younger.

* This also covers any family member who is a student, up to 21 years of age.

Please visit ONLINE right HERE to purchase: 2017 AMO/MMRS Membership

You can see this ONLINE right HERE: 2017 AMO/MMRS Schedule

AMO/MMRS Supporting Sponsors for 2017

Whether you’re a new racer, old racer, serious racer, or just a fun racer, we’re your one-stop race series for a safe, family, fun-filled summer. We hope to see you on the gates in 2017 chasing your dream with AMO/MMRS!

