AMO/MMRS to Attend North American International Motorcycle Supershow Jan 6-7-8, 2017

Where there is unity there is always victory!

Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 – After the announcement of the partnership between AMO and MMRS, it’s only fitting to get a booth at the North American International Motorcycle show to bench race with fellow enthusiasts over the three days. “Come on down and chat with us and see what we have in store for 2017,” shares AMO President Ryan Gauld. “All our staff will be on hand to answer questions, sell memberships, outline our 2017 schedule, and a chance to win Toronto SX Tickets, or just come and hang out with the group doing it for the right reasons.”

Show Times

Friday : 12 noon – 10 pm

Saturday : 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday : 10 am – 5 pm Admission

Adults $20

Youths (6-12 years) $5

Children under 6 admitted free Where:

THE TORONTO

INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

6900 Airport Rd,

Mississauga, ON

L4V 1E8

(at Derry Road in Mississauga, Ontario)

1-800-567-1199FREE PARKING!

AMO/MMRS will have 2017 Memberships available. With every membership (the members that have already purchased before Jan 6 will be included in the draw) bought that members name will go into a draw for a chance to win a pair of Toronto SX tickets for March 6th at Rogers Centre for RD9 of Monster Energy FIM Supercross

Remember, only members of AMO/MMRS are eligible at the $30,000 in year-end prizes at our banquet celebration.

AMO/MMRS would like to welcome PR-MX.CA as a premiere sponsor for 2017. PR-MX.CA has the products you want for your race season. Be sure to visit them and in the New Year look for an AMO/MMRS member’s code to help you save money. “I’m very excited to partner up with AMO/MMRS for 2017,” states PR-MX.CA owner Julien Perrier. “I see what that team is doing and I want to support what’s good in Canadian moto.”

Be sure to follow @TeamPRMX on Instagram to see how their SX season is going during the winter and their latest products.

AMO Premiere sponsors for 2017:

2017 AMO/MMRS Membership Info:

Individual Racer: $100/per

Family Membership: $160

* This covers all family members living under the same roof 18 years and younger.

* This also covers any family member who is a student, up to 21 years of age.

Please visit ONLINE right HERE to purchase: 2017 AMO/MMRS Membership

You can see this ONLINE right HERE: 2017 AMO/MMRS Schedule

Supporting Sponsors so far in 2017:

Whether you’re a new racer, old racer, serious racer, or just a fun racer, we’re your one-stop race series for a safe, family, fun-filled summer. We hope to see you on the gates in 2017 chasing your dream with AMO/MMRS!

www.amoracing.com www.mmrs.ca