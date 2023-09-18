Andrea Adamo and Jorge Prado are World Champions

By MXGP

Photos by Kowalchuk Photos

2023 MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo | Kowalchuk Photos photo

MAGGIORA (Italy) 17 September 2023 – The MXGP of Italy concluded from the best of manner for all the Italian crowd with the crowning of home hero Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo. Adamo won in Maggiora his first MX2 World Championship after showing an incredible mental strength and not let the pressure get to him.

The Italian bided his time this season to get his first Red Plate on the 8th round in Latvia. Adamo had to fight off with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf for the Red plate in a give and take that last until Indonesia where the KTM rider grasped the Red Plate to never let it go again. His first rival of the season was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who held the Red Plate for the first part of the season before getting injured although the Belgian came back for more but Adamo superbly continued to perform and keep the leadership of the Championship.

Geerts got injured again in Finland and Adamo had then to deal with the pressure from his teammate Liam Everts right until this Grand Prix of Italy. But it was the time of Adamo to shine in front of his fans who came in large number to support him throughout the weekend. However, Adamo’s determination has been second to none with few unlucky events during races that made him fight his way back several times showing epic comebacks which contributed to excellent record this season. Adamo got 10 podiums, 4 Race wins and 2 Grand Prix victories. His consistency was simply the best of any riders this season and Adamo will now be able to enjoy the last Gran Prix of the season in Great Britain before the huge 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée with Team Italy.

Andrea Adamo: “What an emotion, I didn’t plan to win here in Italy because I was expecting to win it in Materley but today I did two good races. I’m sure that with a better start I could have fight with Simon (Laengenfelder) and Jago (Geerts), but today I just enjoyed the races and got two 3-3 that was enough to bring me the championship. What a moment it weas to win in front of the home fans too.”

2023 MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado | Kowalchuk Photos photo

MAGGIORA (Italy) 17 September 2023 – The eighteenth round of the season in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy held all its promises with the coronation of a new MXGP World Champion, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado.

The season has been long for the Spaniard who took the Red Plate right from the first race in Argentina. Prado showed an incredible determination to keep his cool in front of riders who pushed hard to take his place such as former MXGP World Champions Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre. However, Prado never flinched and display an amazing consistency throughout the whole season as he won 10 RAM Qualifying Races, 14 races, 16 podiums and 2 Grand Prix victories. The World Champion was helped by his legendary fast starts to take 14 FOX Holeshots so far this season.

Thanks to his race win in Race 1 of the MXGP of Italy and the retirement from Romain Febvre, Prado manage to win the Championship on the first race of the day against all odds. The Spanish has won his third Motocross World Championship and can now proudly sit alongside those who made it to the top in the MXGP class. With one Grand Prix to go in Great Britain, Prado could still increase in amazing stat but he will be coming into the starting gate of the first race with a sense of relief and pride of being the 2023 MXGP World Champion.

The MXGP of Italy saw Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer win his 3rd Grand Prix of the season in front of Jorge Prado who ended on the second step of the podium which was enough to win the Championship. Third on the podium was an excellent Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández

The venue saw an huge attendance with the fans being very noisy and cheery the whole day in a very special atmosphere that pushed the riders to show their best selves in front of the outstanding support from the home crowd, delighted to be part of unique moment in the Championship.