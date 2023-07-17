Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Sand Del Lee MX National

By Billy Rainford

Take a walk around the pits after Round 5 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Sand Del Lee just outside Ottawa, Ontario.

This week, we talk to #881 Jerry Lorenz, #787 Lars Van Berkel, #43 Clayton Schmucki, #392 Michael Fowler, #231 Josh Clark, #54 Seth Hughes, #117 Michael DaSilva, #15 Jess Pettis, #14 Quinn Amyotte, #22 Tyler Gibbs, #84 Tanner Ward, #613 Jimmy Decotis, and Ryan Lockhart.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

