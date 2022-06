Bike Check | #5 Tyler Medaglia Shows Us around His Race Bike

Bike Check | #5 Tyler Medaglia Shows Us around His Race Bike

GasGas Cobequid Callus rider #5 Tyler Medaglia is notoriously picky when it comes to bike set up. What better place to start than with him to show us around his race bike? Tyler shows Greg Poisson his set up the day before Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Whispering Pines.