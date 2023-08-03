Bobby Gravel Wins JSR Trophy and Yamaha Factory Ride Award at 2023 ECAN

Photos by Louanne Grenier Gravel

Congratulations to #7 Bobby Gravel on winning both of the big awards at the 2023 Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN).

Bobby came off a broken ankle suffered in Florida back in March and was off the bike for 6 weeks. He got back on the bike again in May and broke another bone in that same ankle on the first day! He was off for another 6 weeks for a total of 12 missed weeks on the bike heading into this 2023 season.

Bobby’s results at the 2023 ECAN:

Schoolboy 1 (12-17): 2nd (2-2-2)

Open Junior: 1st (1-1-1)

250 Junior: 1st (1-1-1)

Yamaha Factory Ride Award

The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award is be presented to the amateur Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points in a maximum of 3 classes who has registered a Yamaha as their race bike in the aforementioned races.

The JSR Trophy

During the week at the ECAN, many leaders in the moto industry and Jean Sébastien Roy himself will be at the track searching for the rider who be capable of standing out the most in his/her category. They will be looking at every category to find the most deserving person for this meaningful award.

See you at the TransCan, Bobby.