Book | The Motolady’s Book of Women Who Ride

Book | The Motolady’s Book of Women Who Ride

By Billy Rainford

Another cool thing about this gig is getting copies of moto-related books to read.

This latest one from @hbgcanada is called “The Motolady’s Book of Women Who Ride” by @alicia_elfving

The first page I randomly opened it to is a feature on @tarahgieger

Thank you to Steve Roth over at @quatro_group

I’ll give it a read and then do a short review on it. It looks like it would make another great coffee table book.