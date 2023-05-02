Both Hill Brothers in Top 10 Again in Nashville

By Billy Rainford

Justin Hill and Josh Hill land in the top 10 again in Nashville. | Bigwave photo

For the second time this year, and to increase their numbers in a club with only one other family name in it, #46 Justin Hill and #751 Josh Hill landed in the top 10 again in the 450 Main in Nashville, Tennessee.

The brothers from Oregon joined an exclusive club with Jim Pomeroy and Ron Pomeroy, who accomplished the feat back in 1974, when they finished 7th and 10th in Detroit this season and have now done it twice.

Justin Hill 5th. | Bigwave photo

Josh Hill 10th. | Bigwave photo

Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN Justin finished an impressive 5th while Josh rounded out the top 10 in 10th to do it twice.

The two will soon have competition when the Lawrence brothers from Australia, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence, move up to the 450 class in the years to come. They’ll have two more chances this season to add to these numbers in Denver and Salt Lake City.