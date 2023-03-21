Brothers Justin & Josh Hill Make Historic Top-10 Finish in Detroit Supercross 450 Main Event

First time since 1974 that a set of brothers finished in the top 10 of the Premier Class on the same night

Palmetto, Fla., (March 20, 2023) – History was made this past weekend in Detroit, Mich. at Round 10 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as brothers Justin and Josh Hill both finished inside the top 10 with 7th and 10th place finishes, respectively. Justin and Josh became the first set of brothers in nearly 50 years to finish inside the top 10 of a premier 450SX Class Main Event on the same night. The last duo to do it was Jim and Ron Pomeroy in Houston in 1974.

Justin Hill returned to racing in 2023 after taking two years off away from the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, looking to help clean up the drug epidemic in his hometown of Yoncalla, Oregon. During that time Justin also became a new father of two and now returns to racing with a re-energized mindset at 27 years old.

Josh Hill also stepped away from racing in 2015 after finishing 8th in the 450SX Class Championship in 2014. He returned to racing in 2018 and through many ups and downs, has now found himself back in top-10 contention alongside his brother. In 2020, Josh also snagged an X Games Silver Medal in Real Moto.

Together, Justin and Josh are now competing on the same team for the first time in their careers, Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports.

We grabbed both of them for an interview after their historic night in Detroit, not actually realizing what they’d accomplished at the time. #mulligan!