Cade Clason Back in Familiar Territory with Partzilla PRMX

#68 Cade Clason is no stranger to Canada or Canadians. In fact, he cut his professional MX teeth here in our series and is now a full-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross competitor. Cade has raced for team owner Julien Perrier before, so this is a bit of a home-coming for the Ohio native who now calls North Carolina home.

Cade is currently training with the team at South of the Border in South Carolina in preparation for the 2023 Supercross series where he will compete in the 450 class. Here is a post from Cade’s Instagram page:

Good luck, Cade and team.