CALGARY ARENACROSS – EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

CALGARY ARENACROSS – EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Classes: 250 Pro, 450 Pro, Superfinal, Open Junior, Open 65, Youth 14-29, 50cc 4-6, 50cc 7-8, Open 85, Vet Open 30+, Supermini

Sign In: Since Registration is completed online, there will be no sign in required at the event. See Alec at the Building Entrance for Transponder Rentals at 10:00am Friday & Saturday, or contact him at 506-608-8136 via txt or call

Rider Pits: The Pit area will be inside the Western Event Centre on the ground Level. Pits will open at 9:00am on Friday. The building will be secured and locked overnight after the races on Friday. (You can bring your own locks for extra comfort & security)

Riders Meeting: 11:45am – On the track near the Podium.

Gas Cans: Will be left in a fenced area just outside Parking Lot 5 Gate Entrance – NO GAS CANS IN BUILDING, NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Race Format: Riders Will have one FREE practice (no times recorded), one Heat race to determine Main Event Gate Pick, One Main Event (with finishing position being end result) ** Heat Race Gate Pick will be determined by picking pins**

Night Show: Doors open at 5:00pm, Make sure to be in your seats for Rider intros at 6:45pm with racing starting shortly after at 7:00. Racing will be about 2.5 hours long both nights.

Trophies: Will be awarded to the Top 5 in each Class and can be picked up after the last Main of the Night Show near podium.

Pro Purse: $10,600 per night, as well as $350 per Main Event Holeshot.

Parking Map & Details: Single vehicle parking for trucks, vans & cars will be able to park in Lot 5 on the back side of the Event Centre. Any trucks with trailers can park in the infield beside the building as shown below:

Current Arenacross Points Standing

250 Pro Top 5

Cole Thompson – 72 points

Mitchel Harrison – 65 points

Quinn Amyotte – 52 points

Westen Wrozyna – 48

Tyler Gibbs – 43

450 Pro Top 5

Cole Thompson – 67 points

Mitchel Harrison – 65 points

Westen Wrozyna – 50 points

Tyler Gibbs – 44 points

Tanner Ward – 43 points

PARTS CANADA Dealer On Site: Make sure to checkout Turple Bros for all your Motorcycle, Dirtbike, ATV & Snowmobile Gear & Riding Accessories with one of the LARGEST in stock collections across Western Canada!!

HOTEL INFORMATION & DEALS

Hotel Blackfoot has provided a discounted rate for our racers. When booking your hotel make sure to reference

﻿”Jetwerx International Inc Guest Book EVENT ID: 24628″

Thursday October 27th to Sunday October 30th 2022

Hotel Blackfoot – 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2B5, Canada

403-252-3574

***Be sure to Buy WEEKEND Passes & Tickets

Online to Save Money!

Required for all Riders, Mechanics & Spectator’s***

(Can be purchased onsite Friday & Saturday)