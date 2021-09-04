Canada Scores Best Finish, 7th at ISDE in Italy

The Canadian ISDE World Trophy team scored its best-ever finish with a 7th at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Italy. Their previous best was an 8th. The team of Philippe Chaine, Kade Walker, Tyler Medaglia, and Jared Stock rode strong and had some very good finishes in the final Motocross test of the 6 days. Here’s a look at the results:

Congratulations, team.