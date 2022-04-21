Canadian Boston Calder from WP Suspension Checks in from Europe to Talk about the MXGP of Trentino

Canadian Boston Calder from WP Suspension Checks in to Talk about the MXGP of Trentino

By Billy Rainford

We’ve got Kate Kowalchuk providing us content from the MXGP series while she and fellow Canadian Boston Calder are living in Austria and traveling the series.

We’ll be checking in with them as often as we can to give everyone back home a sense of what it’s like being a Canadian living abroad and working in the European industry.

About Kate and Boston:

From Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Both worked the Canadian National series as a photographer and mechanic for Keylan Meston and CTR race team. They moved to Salzburg area in Austria as Boston got a position as a suspension technician with WP Suspension.

Kate is a photographer working for some Canadian brands during the MXGP series.

They have two dogs that they brought over with them and Kate will be driving to all of the races she can in their camper van with the dogs.

Basically, they’re over there pursuing their dreams and taking everyone back home along with them as best they can.