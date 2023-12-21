On the Radar | #998 Jonah Dueck

On the Radar | #998 Jonah Dueck

By: Billy Rainford

Photos: Supplied

Name: Jonah Dueck

Age:15

Hometown: Abbotsford, BC

School and Grade: Abby Virtual – Grade 10

Number: 998

Bike: 2023 YZ 250f

Race Club or Series: Lower Mainland MX Club and Future West Moto

Classes: 250 Intermediate, Open Intermediate, and Pro Am

How did you get started riding and racing?

My dad bought me my first bike as he used to race motocross. I started on a TTR 50 but didn’t start racing until I was on a 65.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

#998, my dad’s number when he raced was 98 and I liked it so I just added another 9.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

Math.

What is your favourite track and why?

Perris Raceway in California. The jumps are huge and the track has great flow.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Eli Tomac because he’s super fast and never gives up.

Jonah missed 2 years after an ACL injury in 2020.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Parker Eales. He’s taught me a lot about technique on the bike.

Who is your hero?

My dad.

How did your 2023 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

It went really well. I moved up to Intermediate and even raced a Pro Am race. This year we always set small goals for every race: good starts, top 10’s, be aggressive, etc.. Staying healthy was important too.

In 2020 I tore my ACL and was off the bike for 2 years. Now that I am healthy and back on the bike, it’s about working on technique and speed. I definitely met my expectations for this year.

What are your winter plans?

I just finished racing the AMO AX where I finished 3rd overall in Open Intermediate and 13th overall in Pro Am. We plan to race in the states at some AX events and also do the Iron Horse AX in Alberta. In March we will be going to California to train for a couple weeks then get ready for our BC outdoor series.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Top 3 in the Intermediate class. I would also like to qualify for some of the Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 Pro Am races. It’s gonna take lots of on and off-the-bike training and hard work to reach those goals.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

At this point, racing and being competitive in the Pro Am class in AX. I was pretty proud of my 3rd overall in the AMO AX open Int. class as well!

Watch for Jonah in the Intermediate classes and at some Pro Ams.

What is your favourite thing about going to the races?

Seeing my friends and riding dirt bikes!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to hunt, work on small engines, and weld stuff.

Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Currently, up to this point, GA Checkpoint Yamaha has helped us a lot, my parents’ company Stattonrock Homes has helped out a lot as well, Chris Buckerell at Fox Canada has always helped us with gear, RMR Suspension has been a huge help as well, especially at the last AX, Rod Matechuk helped me a ton with set up.