Canadian Results at 2021 RCSX in Daytona
By Billy Rainford
We had a few Canadians to watch on the gate at the 2021 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.
Here’s a look at how they did:
#17 Josh Bryan YAM – Blue Mountains, ON
FXR
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17)
|#17
|KTM
|16th
|15th
|250 B Limited
|#17
|KTM
|11th
|14th
#43 Noah Viney KTM – Murrieta, CA
Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Bell Helmets, Scott Goggles, Dunlop, Ethika, KTM, Monster Energy
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|SuperMini 1 (12-15)
|#43
|KTM
|2nd
|26th
|SuperMini 2 (13-16)
|#43
|KTM
|2nd
|5th
#95 Evan Stewart HSK – Holland Landing, ON
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|LCQ
|Main Finish
|250 C
|#95
|HSK
|26th
|DNS
|250 C Limited
|#95
|HSK
|DNS
|DNS
|250 C Jr. (12-17)
|#95
|HSK
|DNS
|125 C
|#95
|HSK
|DNS
|DNS
#164 Ryder McNabb HON- Minnedosa, MB
GDR Honda, Fox Racing
Ryder was too sore from a crash on Sunday to line up for the Mains on Monday.
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|LCQ
|Main Finish
|Open A
|#164
|HON
|DNS
|DNS
|250 Futures
|#164
|HON
|6th
|DNS
#418 Ethan Stevenson YAM – Oshawa, ON
Club 57, Autism MX, FLY, Precision Cycle Works, More Than Moto, Bikers for Autism, Swift Hoist Services
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|450 B Limited
|#418
|HON
|22nd
|14th
|250 B Limited
|#418
|HON
|19th
|19th
|College (18-24)
|#418
|HON
|16th
|14th
