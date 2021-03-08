Canadian Results at 2021 RCSX in Daytona

Canadian Results at 2021 RCSX in Daytona

By Billy Rainford

We had a few Canadians to watch on the gate at the 2021 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s a look at how they did:

#17 Josh Bryan YAM – Blue Mountains, ON

FXR

Class Number Brand Heat Main Finish Schoolboy 2 (12-17) #17 KTM 16th 15th 250 B Limited #17 KTM 11th 14th

#43 Noah Viney KTM – Murrieta, CA

Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Bell Helmets, Scott Goggles, Dunlop, Ethika, KTM, Monster Energy

Class Number Brand Heat Main Finish SuperMini 1 (12-15) #43 KTM 2nd 26th SuperMini 2 (13-16) #43 KTM 2nd 5th

#95 Evan Stewart HSK – Holland Landing, ON

#164 Ryder McNabb HON- Minnedosa, MB

GDR Honda, Fox Racing

Ryder was too sore from a crash on Sunday to line up for the Mains on Monday.

Class Number Brand Heat LCQ Main Finish Open A #164 HON DNS DNS 250 Futures #164 HON 6th DNS

#418 Ethan Stevenson YAM – Oshawa, ON

Club 57, Autism MX, FLY, Precision Cycle Works, More Than Moto, Bikers for Autism, Swift Hoist Services