Canadian Results at 2021 RCSX in Daytona

By Billy Rainford

We had a few Canadians to watch on the gate at the 2021 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s a look at how they did:

#17 Josh Bryan YAM – Blue Mountains, ON

FXR

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 Schoolboy 2 (12-17)   #17  KTM   16th         15th     
 250 B Limited   #17  KTM   11th         14th 

#43 Noah Viney KTM – Murrieta, CA

Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Bell Helmets, Scott Goggles, Dunlop, Ethika, KTM, Monster Energy

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 SuperMini 1 (12-15)   #43  KTM   2nd         26th     
 SuperMini 2 (13-16)   #43  KTM   2nd         5th 

#95 Evan Stewart HSK – Holland Landing, ON

Class   Number   Brand   Heat      LCQ   Main Finish     
 250 C   #95  HSK   26th      DNS         
 250 C Limited   #95  HSK   DNS          DNS     
 250 C Jr. (12-17)   #95  HSK   DNS                
 125 C   #95  HSK   DNS          DNS 

#164 Ryder McNabb HON- Minnedosa, MB

GDR Honda, Fox Racing

Ryder was too sore from a crash on Sunday to line up for the Mains on Monday.

Class   Number   Brand   Heat      LCQ   Main Finish     
 Open A   #164  HON   DNS      DNS         
 250 Futures   #164  HON   6th          DNS 

#418 Ethan Stevenson YAM – Oshawa, ON

Club 57, Autism MX, FLY, Precision Cycle Works, More Than Moto, Bikers for Autism, Swift Hoist Services

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 450 B Limited   #418  HON   22nd         14th     
 250 B Limited   #418  HON   19th         19th     
 College (18-24)   #418  HON   16th         14th 