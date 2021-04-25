Canadian Team PRMX Sees All 4 Riders Make Mains at SLC SX #1
By Billy Rainford
It was a historic night for Canadian Julien Perrier and his PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki Team as all 4 of his riders made their Mains at Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.
Julien and his team have been making improvements over the past few seasons and it all came together for them at SLC SX #1 this past Saturday.
Said Julien, proudly, “It was a first! We are the only private team in the pits with all their respective riders in the main.”
In fact, he added, “No other team had four riders in the main, including factory teams.” Not bad.
Here’s a look at how the riders did:
Congratulations to Julien, crew, riders, and sponsors:
