Out of the Blue | Izzi Wright | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Izzi Wright

Date of Birth: 18/12/2001

Hometown: Heysham, England

Occupation: Nuclear Operator Technician

Race Number: 22

Bike: KTM250

Race Club: AMCA, BWMA

Classes: AMCA British Women’s MX

This week, we feature #i22i Izzi Wright from England.

Who/what inspired you to get into motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I have grown up surrounded by bikes; my dad raced motocross in his youth and my brother raced Supermoto, winning the British Supermoto Championship in 2010. He then started motocross, and won Newton Le Willows Championship. During the supermoto days, I rode around on my little CRF50; after a few years off the bike, my parents surprised me with my first CR85 BW. I would go practicing with my brother, and then started to race the local races with him. I only raced my 85 a few times, but it gave me the bug to compete more.

I outgrew my 85 quite quickly, moved onto trail riding for a couple years, but soon after I wanted to go back to motocross. My first big bike was a CRF250 and it was hard to get used to; it was so big, and not set for my height or weight…

When I started working, I found it impossible to find the time to ride so I sold my CRF and waited until the end of exam season to look for a new one. Saving up all my wages throughout the year, I bought my first KTM 250f. This was definitely my favourite bike, it felt so comfortable to ride, and I knew straight away I wanted to race it. The following year I raced the Newton Le Willows Championship – that was a big challenge for me.

Racing with 34 grown men pushed me to my limits, it was draining and I felt like I wasn’t achieving anything… I got knocked out 3 times in this season, being taken out by the lads… it made the season hard work for me, I felt unfit. At the end of the season, I got 17th overall, Lady Rider of the Year, and The Broken Piston Cup (for getting knocked out, but still getting back up to race).

For the 2023 season, I wanted to try something different, something more suited for me. I was told about the AMCA BWMA Championship; although some of the tracks are far away, I was determined to get there. I have so much support from my dad and Sam, taking me to the track and being my mechanics – without them I wouldn’t be at the level I am now.

When you’re not on your dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy. Are you involved in any other sports?

When I’m not out on the bike, I like to go testing on my Rotax Go Kart. Sam got me into karting a couple years ago, he was Vice Champion for the Indikart Series at Hooton Park Circuit in 2022, and I supported him every step of the way! I have a Rotax 125 Kart, and it so fun! It’s fast, clean and exhilarating with the speeds you get up to. We enjoy track days together as well as indoor karting on an evening after work with friends.

Last year, we went for a day out at the lakes, paddle boarding and wake surfing; we love to try new things. I have now bought my own paddleboard so I can relax on the lake with the dog too!

I also play netball and hockey for my local teams, and when I finish work at 7pm, I go straight to the gym, following my Online Coach’s plan. I work a lot so I ensure I’m always up to something on my days off, whether it’s taking part in a hobby or spending time with the family.

Izzi caught the riding and racing bug from her dad and her brother.

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

I don’t particularly have a set pre-moto “ritual,” but my routine is similar every time I race. I get up, get everything set, have a protein bar, banana and bottle of water before first practice, then cereal before race one. I also have Ride Nutrition Intra Energy drink as well as a protein shake to keep my energy levels high and feeling strong. After race one I have lunch and the exact same drinks. I do this every race day no matter how I’m feeling, I want to make sure my body is fuelled.

When I’m sat on the line, Sam runs through my points I need to remember to do while racing – look ahead, power through the corner, knees back, head forward, elbows out and go as fast as I can push.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

This season is new for me because it’s my first time racing alongside other women. I’m racing the BWMA championship and so far I am really enjoying it and much prefer it to riding with the lads. Although we share a gate with the 125 Youth, and one lad did get in the way of my last race, I find it more challenging as I’m competing with women at my own standard. I’m particularly looking forward to racing Hawkestone international in a couple months’ time! My brother and dad have both raced there so it would be nice to get me on that track too especially for my main championship round.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Do it! There’s no time like the present. If you enjoy motorsport there’s nothing to stop you giving it a go. Every track you go to there are always new riders trying it out. I was nervous the first few times I went on my bike, faster lads coming past you, but that’s all part of it! Doesn’t matter if you’re the slowest, if you enjoy it, stick with it!

What do you like to do in the off season?

During the off season, I have a long break from my sports, but still play netball weekly. I still go to the gym every night after work so I don’t lose my fitness.

I like to go on weekends away whether it’s in the camper, or spa hotel. It’s nice to have some down time when your season has been non-stop!

Izzi got knocked out in a start and it’s something she works on overcoming the fear of.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, of course. I think they will be brought up with a strong passion to motorsport in my family, so hopefully they take an interest in it and want to give it a go! I wouldn’t force them but if they do want to race, I’m definitely going to be their top supporter!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I will have more races under my belt, and hopefully I will be riding faster so I can battle with the elite girls. I want to continue going on yearly trips to Spain training with Tommy Searle on SpanishMXHolidays and travel elsewhere on the bike, enduro or motocross.

A lot can happen in 5 years – I know it’s going to be full of adventures…

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

There are lots of female ambassadors for motocross all over the world. I follow lots of them on social media, and watch YouTube videos they’ve made. Girls ‘Ride Days’ are getting more popular, we have such a close and supporting community.

Lauren May Collingwood with Girls That Moto, Taylor Eve with Girls Can Ride.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I can’t say I have an exact favourite anymore. I used to be better on hard pack, but now I’ve been in the sand a lot, I feel faster on it than I once did. Having my new suspension set for me, I feel like I’m back at square one, so I need to find the correct setting for both type of tracks. Sand is more common near me, so I need to be practising it more so I can excel in it.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

I love motocross for the freedom it gives me, and when racing it’s taught me not to be too overly competitive but to actually enjoy it as a hobby; I know it will never become my career, or I may not be fast enough to win a main event, but its being a part of a community, bringing family and friends to meetings, and enjoying ourselves no matter the results. I can get very worked up and annoyed if a race doesn’t go my way, but coming back into the paddock and having my family surround me, I remember that I’m here for the memories, and the race results aren’t the end of the world.

My Motocross MANTRA – Mental Attitude, Never Tire, Race Ahead.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

A main fear for me, since my last championship, is race starts. I have never been confident at starts, I always get the last jump on the gate and hold back round the first corner. This is because I was knocked out off the start, and another time in the first corner so my fear has stuck with me.

With the new championship, I have practiced more starts so I can try and gain my confidence back. So far my starts have been better, but I still get that initial fear of “what if it happens again?“

Watch for Izzi at a race in the AMCA BWMA Championship this season.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 323 to match my brother and my dad. I am now number 22 but I write it as my name i22i. The 2’s are the Z’s in my name.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad for getting me my first bike! He has chauffeured me to every track day and race meeting, and is my biggest supporter; he always pushes me to my limits! Also my chief mechanic (as he wants to be known haha) Sam is a huge support for me! He’s always there at the line with me, reminding me of what I need to remember, coming on training trips with me, and just being my number one; he knows how to put a smile on my face after every race!

Huge thank you to my sponsors: Dennison Trailers supplying me with the coolest Surf&Turf awning, and Paintminewoods for their constant support and help towards track days and race weekends, its greatly appreciated!

Also, thanks to 91MotoClothing for the best kits (izzi22 for discount), and Owkay Clothing for the casual wear (izziwright10 for 10% off).