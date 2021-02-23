Canadian Troy Horbaty Takes the Snow Bike Win in Sioux Falls, SD

Canadian Troy Horbaty Takes the Snow Bike Win in Sioux Falls, SD

#57 Troy Horbaty from Manitoba broke Jesse Kirchmeyer‘s Snow Bike win streak in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this past weekend at Round 10 of the Amsoil Snocross Championships.

Troy’s father, Ted Horbaty, said, “He broke Kirchmeyer’s 16-moto win streak, and has been the fastest qualifying three events in a row.”

Canadian MX National competitor Megan Brodeur topped Women’s Snocross.

MOTO 1

# Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Troy Horbaty TYNDALL, MB Other 57 2 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 195 3 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 4 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 5 Jorgen Dahl brookings, SD Other 94

MOTO 2

# Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 2 Troy Horbaty TYNDALL, MB Other 57 3 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 195 4 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 5 Jorgen Dahl brookings, SD Other 94

OVERALL

# Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Troy Horbaty TYNDALL, MB Other 57 2 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 3 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 195 4 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 5 Jorgen Dahl brookings, SD Other 94

Full results, standings, and schedule HERE.

Next round: Elk River, MN March 5-6