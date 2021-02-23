Canadian Troy Horbaty Takes the Snow Bike Win in Sioux Falls, SD
#57 Troy Horbaty from Manitoba broke Jesse Kirchmeyer‘s Snow Bike win streak in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this past weekend at Round 10 of the Amsoil Snocross Championships.
Troy’s father, Ted Horbaty, said, “He broke Kirchmeyer’s 16-moto win streak, and has been the fastest qualifying three events in a row.”
Canadian MX National competitor Megan Brodeur topped Women’s Snocross.
MOTO 1
|#
|Name
|Hometown
|Sled
|Bib
|1
|Troy Horbaty
|TYNDALL, MB
|Other
|57
|2
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|195
|3
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|42
|4
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|27
|5
|Jorgen Dahl
|brookings, SD
|Other
|94
MOTO 2
|#
|Name
|Hometown
|Sled
|Bib
|1
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|42
|2
|Troy Horbaty
|TYNDALL, MB
|Other
|57
|3
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|195
|4
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|27
|5
|Jorgen Dahl
|brookings, SD
|Other
|94
OVERALL
|#
|Name
|Hometown
|Sled
|Bib
|1
|Troy Horbaty
|TYNDALL, MB
|Other
|57
|2
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|42
|3
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|195
|4
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|27
|5
|Jorgen Dahl
|brookings, SD
|Other
|94
Full results, standings, and schedule HERE.
Next round: Elk River, MN March 5-6
