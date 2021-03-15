Canadians to Watch at Freestone Spring Championship

By Billy Rainford

We’ve got a few Canadians racing the James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX in Wortham, Texas, this week.

Most of the riders who were at MX Underground last weekend have made the 75 kilometre trip south to be on the line again this week.

Here’s a look at the riders to watch:

#13 JEREMY MCKIE

BELOEIL, QC

Sponsors

Oakley, Fox, SMX Motocross, Atlas Brace, Dirt Care

#43 NOAH VINEY

MURRIETA, CA

Sponsors

Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Monster Energy, Dunlop, Ryno Power, Ethika, Thrill Seekers, KTM USA, Scott Goggles, Bell Helmets

#95 EVAN STEWART

HOLLAND LANDING, ON

Sponsors

Roundhouse Powersports, Shift Mx, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley Googles, Husqvarna Motorcyles, D&D Moto, Motul USA, Powerband Racing, DT1 Airfilters, Dunlop Tires, ASV Invention

#107 TY SHEMKO

TRENTON, ON

Sponsors

Fox Canada, Grounded Fears, No Limit Powersports, Belleville Sport and Lawn

#138 DYLAN REMPEL

AYLMER, ON

Sponsors Canadian Kawasaki, Pro Circuit

#164 WYATT KERR

CAMBRIDGE, CANADA, ON

Sponsors

Inglis Clycle, D4, OGs, FWF, HRF

#234 ZACH UFIMZEFF

LAKE COUNTRY, BC

Sponsors

Valley Moto Sport, Fox Canada, 100%, KTM Canada, Lime Nine, Real Deal mx

You can watch the action live on the Flo Racing app

Live timing link: http://freestone.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp