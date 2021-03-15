Canadians to Watch at Freestone Spring Championship

By Billy Rainford

We’ve got a few Canadians racing the James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX in Wortham, Texas, this week.

Most of the riders who were at MX Underground last weekend have made the 75 kilometre trip south to be on the line again this week.

Here’s a look at the riders to watch:

#13 JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, QC

Sponsors
Oakley, Fox, SMX Motocross, Atlas Brace, Dirt Care

 Class   Number   Brand             
 250 A Pro Sport   #13  KTM               
 Open A Pro Sport   #13  KTM 

#43 NOAH VINEY
MURRIETA, CA

Sponsors
Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Monster Energy, Dunlop, Ryno Power, Ethika, Thrill Seekers, KTM USA, Scott Goggles, Bell Helmets

Class  Number  Brand       
 Super Mini 1 (12-15)  #43 KTM         
 Super Mini 2 (13-16)  #43 KTM         
 Schoolboy 1 (12-17)  #43 KTM 

#95 EVAN STEWART
HOLLAND LANDING, ON

Sponsors
Roundhouse Powersports, Shift Mx, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley Googles, Husqvarna Motorcyles, D&D Moto, Motul USA, Powerband Racing, DT1 Airfilters, Dunlop Tires, ASV Invention

 Class  Number  Brand      
 250 C Jr (12-16) Limited  #95 HUQ         
 250 C (12+) Limited  #95 HUQ         
 250 C (12+)  #95 HUQ         
 450 C Jr (12-18) Limited  #95 HUQ         
 450 C (12+)  #95 HUQ 

#107 TY SHEMKO
TRENTON, ON

Sponsors
Fox Canada, Grounded Fears, No Limit Powersports, Belleville Sport and Lawn

Class  Number  Brand      
 College (18-24) Sportsman  #107 KAW         
 Open A Pro Sport  #107 KAW 

#138 DYLAN REMPEL
AYLMER, ON

Sponsors Canadian Kawasaki, Pro Circuit

Class  Number  Brand      
 85cc (9-13)  #138 KAW         
 Mini Sr 2 (13-15)  #138 KAW 

#164 WYATT KERR
CAMBRIDGE, CANADA, ON

Sponsors
Inglis Clycle, D4, OGs, FWF, HRF

Class  Number  Brand       
 250 B (12+) Limited  #164 KAW         
 250 B (12+)  #164 KAW         
 450 B (12+) Limited  #164 KAW         
 450 B (12+)  #164 KAW 

#234 ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC

Sponsors
Valley Moto Sport, Fox Canada, 100%, KTM Canada, Lime Nine, Real Deal mx

Class  Number  Brand       
 250 B (12+)  #234 KTM         
 450 B (12+) Limited  #234 KTM 

You can watch the action live on the Flo Racing app

Live timing link: http://freestone.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp