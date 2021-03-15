Canadians to Watch at Freestone Spring Championship
By Billy Rainford
We’ve got a few Canadians racing the James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX in Wortham, Texas, this week.
Most of the riders who were at MX Underground last weekend have made the 75 kilometre trip south to be on the line again this week.
Here’s a look at the riders to watch:
#13 JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, QC
Sponsors
Oakley, Fox, SMX Motocross, Atlas Brace, Dirt Care
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|250 A Pro Sport
|#13
|KTM
|Open A Pro Sport
|#13
|KTM
#43 NOAH VINEY
MURRIETA, CA
Sponsors
Rides Unlimited, Seven MX, Monster Energy, Dunlop, Ryno Power, Ethika, Thrill Seekers, KTM USA, Scott Goggles, Bell Helmets
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Super Mini 1 (12-15)
|#43
|KTM
|Super Mini 2 (13-16)
|#43
|KTM
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17)
|#43
|KTM
#95 EVAN STEWART
HOLLAND LANDING, ON
Sponsors
Roundhouse Powersports, Shift Mx, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley Googles, Husqvarna Motorcyles, D&D Moto, Motul USA, Powerband Racing, DT1 Airfilters, Dunlop Tires, ASV Invention
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|250 C Jr (12-16) Limited
|#95
|HUQ
|250 C (12+) Limited
|#95
|HUQ
|250 C (12+)
|#95
|HUQ
|450 C Jr (12-18) Limited
|#95
|HUQ
|450 C (12+)
|#95
|HUQ
#107 TY SHEMKO
TRENTON, ON
Sponsors
Fox Canada, Grounded Fears, No Limit Powersports, Belleville Sport and Lawn
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|College (18-24) Sportsman
|#107
|KAW
|Open A Pro Sport
|#107
|KAW
#138 DYLAN REMPEL
AYLMER, ON
Sponsors Canadian Kawasaki, Pro Circuit
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|85cc (9-13)
|#138
|KAW
|Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|#138
|KAW
#164 WYATT KERR
CAMBRIDGE, CANADA, ON
Sponsors
Inglis Clycle, D4, OGs, FWF, HRF
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|250 B (12+) Limited
|#164
|KAW
|250 B (12+)
|#164
|KAW
|450 B (12+) Limited
|#164
|KAW
|450 B (12+)
|#164
|KAW
#234 ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
Sponsors
Valley Moto Sport, Fox Canada, 100%, KTM Canada, Lime Nine, Real Deal mx
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|250 B (12+)
|#234
|KTM
|450 B (12+) Limited
|#234
|KTM
You can watch the action live on the Flo Racing app
Live timing link: http://freestone.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.