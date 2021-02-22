Catching Up with Sebastien Racine

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Sebastien Racine. | Bigwave photo

There are always a few riders we keep a close watch on as they maneuver their way up through the amateur ranks, and Sebastien Racine from Casselman, Ontario, is certainly one of them, right now.

KTM Canada and the Orange Brigade are bringing him up toward his inevitable date with the Pro class. They’re being careful not to rush him through the process and I think it’s a plan that will pay dividends in the future.

We caught up with The Rocket to see what he’s been up to and find out what his plans are for the 2021 season and beyond.

Sebastien has good reason to be smiling. The kid is good. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: OK, Sebastien, let’s take this all the way back to the beginning and ask you two questions. How did you get into the sport of Motocross?

Sebastien Racine: My dad used to ride for fun so I always wanted to ride. When I was 3 years old my dad made me a small pocket dirt bike and a little track with small jumps. This is how it started.

What other sports did, or do, you enjoy?

I really enjoy riding my BMX with some friends. I also enjoy snowboarding and jumping on my trampoline.

I lied…one more. What was your first race number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 22 and we chose it because my birthday is the 22 of February. So 22.

2018 Mini O’s in Florida. | Bigwave photo

You’ve been a rider on everyone’s radar since I can remember you even riding. What would you say is your biggest win so far in your career?

My biggest win so far in my career is probably when I went 9 for 9 at the TransCan last summer. Also, finishing 2nd at Mini O’s is also a great achievement that I am proud of.

You had an interesting year in 2020. You decided to race the FXR Pre Mix class at the Nationals. Why did you do that and how did it go?

I chose to race Pre Mix so I can get more experience on a National track and ride with experienced riders. Overall, it went pretty good but due to my bike going up in smoke at Round 1 I wasn’t able to get the title. I finished 2nd overall.

How old are you now?

I’m turning 15 on the 22nd.

So, KTM Canada has you pegged as their rider for the future. What is the game plan for the 2021 season?

In the 2021 season, I will be racing Intermediate. During the Pro day, I will be racing Pre Mix. I might do the trip down West to race Pre Mix with the KTM Team. If everything goes well, I should line up for my first Pro race at the last round in Walton.

This was all anyone saw of Sebastien at the TransCan this year. It was also the moment one of my cameras “let go.” | Bigwave photo

Will you dip south of the border to race any of the US Amateur Nationals?

Due to the COVID-19 I don’t think I will be able to. If we do, it will be to race Mini O’s in November.

Is AMA Supercross your long-term goal?

Yes, for sure. This is the goal I have since I started racing.

What’s been the best thing you’ve done so far this winter?

We bought snowmobiles, so I go riding and have fun with my brother. I am also training with a personal trainer, Rob Mouland at Fit Quest. He will make sure that I will be in top shape to start the season.

Where will we see you racing for the first time here in Canada this season?

We will be at the first AMO race to start the season. I can’t wait to jump on my bike. Almost six months off the bike, this is way too long…… I miss riding.

Going 9-for-9 at the 2020 TransCan at Walton Raceway earned Sebastien the coveted Fox Bronze Boot (Shown with JC Seitz, Brett Lee, and Mel Lee). | Bigwave photo

One more…what crazy contraption is your dad working on right now? There must be something!

You will be surprised if I say that he is not working on any crazy project for now. He is really busy at the shop and he wants to build a new shop for the business so he’s trying to get everything figured out for that.

OK, thank for chatting with us today, Sebastien. Good luck this season and who would you like to thank?

No problem, Billy. Thank you for reaching out to me. I would like to thank my mom and dad, KTM Canada, Orange Brigade, Casselman Performance, Twentysix Suspension, Parts Canada, Thor, Alpinestars, Oakley, M7 Designs, Wheelsport, My Pitboard, Fit Quest, Lynks Racing, Mobius, FTM Lifestyle, FMF Racing, and Ryno Power.