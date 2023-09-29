Frid’Eh Update #39 | Max Filipek | Brought to You by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #39 belongs to Max Filipek from Grimsby, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #39 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Troy Lee Designs Canada. It’s travel day for the biggest event of the year – The Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. Emily and I are sitting and enjoying a tasty beverage while we wait for our flight to board. Having said that, there isn’t a whole lot of time to chase stories again for this Update.

Max Filipek is #39 this season. Max and his dad, Robert Filipek, are two people I have spent a fair amount of time with at the races over the years. Robert and I must have crossed paths on multiple occasions back in our racing days, but neither of us remembers the other. Yes, we must have been THAT good.

I have to get right to it because traffic was brutal on the way here and our flight to Paris boards in less than 20 minutes!

Here’s a look at his 2024 summer season:

We grabbed him for an interview this week.

Here’s what Max had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Max. Thanks for taking some time with us this week. Your email has a 343 in it, so I have to ask you why you chose that as your racing number when you were a kid?

Max Filipek: 343 was my dad’s AMA number back in the day. I wanted to have one of his numbers when I was a kid and I preferred the 3 digit vs. the 13 he normally ran.

What’s the best moto story your dad, Robert Filipek, has told you?

Well, this one would have been good to see. Back in 1987, at Baja Acres, my dad was racing 250 B, and a good friend Mike Menard was racing Vet on a KX500. Mike was a big tall guy, and well, Robert not so much. Mike was tired and didn’t want to go out for his 2nd moto. My dad put on Mike’s gear and lined up on his KX 500. He holeshot and ran away (Mike was a mid-pack rider) only to stall the bike and couldn’t get it started…DNF.

Haha. I can guarantee I was at that race! What other sports did you do when you were younger?

I played basketball growing up but when I got a bit older and realized I’m vertically challenged I just stuck to moto.

What do you do for activity/fun when you’re not riding or racing moto?

I’ve gotten really into running this past year and lots of Zwift over the winter. My nephew and I both recently got RC cars so we’ve been racing them a ton too.

Max is apprenticing as a plumber under Jay Burke. | Bigwave photo

I know you’re also a full-time working man. Can you tell everyone what it is you do?

I work for Journey Plumbing and Mechanical. I’m doing my plumbing apprenticeship under Jay Burke.

How did your summer racing go for you?

The summer was okay. I’ve been fighting a knee injury all summer which has been pretty frustrating. I had some really great rides and some that were pretty lacklustre, but at the end of the day I had a lot of fun which is what’s most important.

I think I’m tied for 16th in point in the 450 class

We didn’t see you at the Gopher Dunes Supercross. Are you not an “indoor” guy? Not in your future?

I just feel there isn’t enough time to prepare, especially working and not having proper suspension. I’m not looking to go out there and get hurt.

Will you do any more racing this fall?

Yeah, I’m planning to do the the last two AMO races at Gopher Dunes.

What are your winter plans?

I don’t really have any concrete plans yet. I’d like to get down for a few weeks in March and see Rob Burkhart to get back into shape, but I’m not really sure where we’re going yet.

Max may chase Dylan Wright around at a few races in 2024 but wants to race Loretta’s. | Bigwave photo

Are you guys going to chase the Nationals in 2024?

I’m not so sure. I’ll definitely do a few rounds but I turn 25 in January so I’m thinking I might try to hit Loretta’s this year to change things up. I also wouldn’t mind trying a few AMA Nationals, especially Southwick.

I feel like I didn’t hang out in your pits enough this season. I’m coming by for a coffee and some chatting next time I see you guys at a race. Who would you like to thank, Max?

Feel free, you’re always welcome.

I’d like to Thank Sunguard Awnings & Patio, Journey Plumbing, OGS Optics (Kyle and Brandie), MP1 Suspension (Mike and Carrie), SSR (Steve Simms), Troy Lee Designs, Peak Powersports (Gary and Ryan), Simply Moto Canada (Karen and James), Barry Cullen Chevrolet (Al Hinds), CFF Stainless (Brad), Fusion Graphics (Scott) Dirt Tricks Sprockets (Zack and Dave) Fasstco (Jason and Logan) Hinson (Rick) Mick Media (Connor) Pauly Plewa, Real Deal ( Rob and Sherry) Hayden Halstead, my family and fiancé.

That’s really all I have time for right now! I’m literally trying to load my laptop into my back as I press SEND on this one. Thanks to Max for filling us in on his plans. And good lick to Cole Thompson as he heads to Round 1 of the Fox Australian Supercross series this weekend in Adelaide.

