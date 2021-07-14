Check Out Everything Happening at the 2021 ECAN!

#podcast with #26 Ryan Derry after he signed on to fill in for the injured #20 Logan Leitzel on the @SSimmsRacing @TroyLeeDesigns @GasGasMotos_NA team starting this weekend. @TripleCrownSer



http://www.directmotocross.com/podcast-ryan-derry-talks-about-filling-in-for-ssr-tld-gasgas/