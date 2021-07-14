Check Out Everything Happening at the 2021 ECAN!
Social Activities Calendar
Monday, July 26th
- 12h00 : Site opening to all racers (and family) that participate in the ECAN and the racing teams attending the MX TOUR NATIONAL.
- 22h00 : Site closure for parking.
- 23h00 : Noise curfew, turn off all generators.
Tuesday, July 27th
- 7h00 : Site opening for parking.
- 11h – 15h: RIDE DAY FXR FRX invites the ECAN participants to come to practice FOR FREE. Come met the FRX Pro racers and practice with them. A lunch will be offered.
- 9h00 – 15h00 : Opening of the pro shop for registration for the practices OFFERED BY FXR FOR FREE and registration of the transponders for the timed trials activity (free) for light class red/yellow/green, registration for the GIANT electric bicycles (free), registration for the pit bike races (free).
Pitbike class
- Stock
- Modified
Wednesday, July 28th
- 7h00 : Site opening for parking.
- 8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the Pro Shop and signup for open practice at regular price.
- SIGNUP FOR THE SUPERCROSS RACES POSTPONED TO 2022
- 50cc open
- 65cc/85cc
- Supermini
- Women open
- Junior open
- Int/pro open
- Vet + 30 A – B
- 9h00 – 12h00 : FREE KTM Motocross and Electric Motocross Demo Rides
- 12h00 – 16h00 : Open practice on the big track and the small track with EXCELL SUSPENSION offering suspension support. Testing of the Giant electric bicycles.
- 17h00 : Dinner and music at the podium, basketball, inflatable games for the kids, BMX track and water games.
- 17h30 : Practice for the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022
- 18h00 : Beginning of the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022
- 20h00 : End of the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022
- 20h30 : MOTUL awards at the podium for the top 3 in each amateur class and purse money 100$/80$/60$ Int-pro.
- 21h00 : Music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.
- 22h00 : Gate closure, end of parking.
- 23h00 : Noise curfew, turn off all generators.
Thursday, July 29th
- 6h30 : Site opening for parking.
- 7h00 – 21h15 : Signup for the ECAN
- 7h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and signup for the ECAN practices (separate groups). FREE FOR EVERYBODY WHO PRE-REGISTERED OR REGISTERED FOR THE ECAN and 40$ taxes included for those who didn’t register on the big track and 20$ tax included for those who didn’t register on the small track.
- 7h00 – 16h00 : Signup (FREE) for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE
- 8h00 – 10h00 : FREE FOX Breakfast and autograph session with DYLAN WRIGHT for the kids who participated in a JUNIOR RED RIDER school at Deschambault
- 9h00 : Beginning of the open practice for EVERYONE. Presence of AXXELL SUSPENSION offering suspension support for the ECAN riders as well as Giant electric bicycle testing.
- 16h00 : End of practice et closure of the pro shop.
- 16h00: Husqvarna STACYC motocrycle tryouts for kids
- All 3 STACYCS brands will be present (Husky, KTM, GASGAS)
- Prize draw for participants
- 17h00 : Dinner and music at the podium, basketball, inflatable games for the kids, BMX track and water games.
- 17h30 : Practice for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.
- 18h00 : Beginning of the races for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.
- 19h30 : End of the races for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.
- 20h00 : Opening ceremonies. Awards for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENEGE, explanations of the BLU/CRU with YAMAHA CANADA and special awards (JSR trophy/COURAGE FRED LAFLAMME trophy), explanations of the podiums after each moto, explanations of the awards and plates for the top 10 in each class Saturday night, explainations for the team championship, as well as the explanations for the STRAIGHT RHYTHM. Ending with the mandatory riders meeting.
- 21h00 : Fireworks, music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.
- 21h15 : End of signup for the ECAN.
- 23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.
Friday, July 30
- 6h00 : Site opening for parking.
- 7h30 : Hot Lap ECAN
- 7h37 : Beginning of the ECAN races.
- 8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and beginning of the Giant electric bicycles testing.
- 12h00 – 16h00 : Signup (FREE) for the MOTUL Straight Rhythm at the Pro Shop (supermini/intermediate/pro classes) with awards and purse money.
- 18h30 : End of the ECAN races
- 19h15 – 20h30 : MOTUL Straight Rhythm races
- 20h30 : MOTUL awards at the podium for the top 3 in each amateur class and purse money for the top 3 in the Int/Pro classes.
- 21h00 : Music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.
- 23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.
Saturday, July 31st
- 6h00 : Site opening for parking.
- 7h00 : Hot Lap ECAN
- 7h07 : Beginning of the Ecan races
- 8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and beginning of the Giant electric bicycles testing.
- 12h00: KTM Orange Initiation – Friendly race for beginners on the Pee-Wee Track – OPEN TO ALL!
- Training wheels and parent support recommended but not mandatory
- Prize draw for participants
- 17h30 : End of the ECAN races
- 19h00 : Presentation of the awards and plates at the podium for the top 10 in each class, followed by music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.
- 23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.
Sunday, August 1st
- 6h00 : Site opening for parking.
- Giant electric bicycles testing on the SUPERCROSS track.
- MX Tour
- 12h50 : JSR trophy presentation
- 14h00 : Yamaha Blu/Cru bike award presentation
- 16h00 : Courage Fred Laflamme trophy presentation
ECAN Race Schedule:
