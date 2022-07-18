Chris Blackmer Injury Update

#573 Chris Blackmer from Michigan was in a high-speed crash at Round 6 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee just outside Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday, July 17th.

2-time and defending 450 champion #1 Dylan Wright was coming through the field in the second moto after being way back in the pack off the start. He took a shot at an inside pass but got out of shape and the two riders came together with Chris going down hard.

He was unconscious for several seconds and medics were on the scene quickly to look after him. He was put on a backboard in a neck brace out of precaution and taken to an Ottawa hospital to get checked out.

At the time, Chris made it clear that he didn’t even want to go to the hospital, but, of course, they had to make the trip.

We spoke with SSR TLD GasGas team owner Steve Simms this morning and we are happy to report that the CT Scan and X Rays all came back clear.

Steve added that Chris is obviously in some pain but lists his condition as “day to day.” He was given the option to call it a season but Chris has made it clear that he wants to continue.

Will we see him on the line this coming Sunday at River Glade in Moncton, NB? That remains to be seen, but Steve assumes that will be too soon and said it was “questionable.”