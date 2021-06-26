CMA Announces 2021 Canadian ISDE Team

CMA is proud to announce:

TEAM CANADA ISDE

Trophy Team:

Kade Walker E1 KTM 250 EXC

Phillipe Chaine E1 KTM 250 XCF

Tyler Medaglia E2 Gas Gas 350 EX

Jared Stock E3 KTM 500 EXC

Club Team:

Tanner Houtari C1 Yamaha WR250F

Team Coordinators/FIM Delegates:

Rene Turner

Lee Fryberger

Assistant Manager:

Mario Jakowski

Logistics Manager:

Jeff Pilon

Congratulations and Best Wishes to our Team!

The 95th International Six Days Enduro will take place August 30th-September 4th in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

For more information on Team Canada ISDE, find them on FaceBook.