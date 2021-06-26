CMA Announces 2021 Canadian ISDE Team
CMA is proud to announce:
TEAM CANADA ISDE
Trophy Team:
Kade Walker E1 KTM 250 EXC
Phillipe Chaine E1 KTM 250 XCF
Tyler Medaglia E2 Gas Gas 350 EX
Jared Stock E3 KTM 500 EXC
Club Team:
Tanner Houtari C1 Yamaha WR250F
Team Coordinators/FIM Delegates:
Rene Turner
Lee Fryberger
Assistant Manager:
Mario Jakowski
Logistics Manager:
Jeff Pilon
Congratulations and Best Wishes to our Team!
The 95th International Six Days Enduro will take place August 30th-September 4th in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.
For more information on Team Canada ISDE, find them on FaceBook.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.