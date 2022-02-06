Cole Thompson Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

On the final lap of the 2nd race here in Glendale, Cole said he got landed on by #74@_derekkelley .

I spoke to Doc Bodner and, of course, all he could say was that Cole was getting checked out in the medical unit.

Cole just told us that it was his left shoulder that popped out in the incident.

We’ll keep in touch with him to find out what the prognosis is in the coming days.

Heal up, Cole.

Here’s what Cole said on his Instagram page:

“Bummed my night ended early. I was landed on by another rider. Got my fingers, ankle and shoulder pretty good. I’m going to get checked out this week. Thanks everyone for the support 🙌🏻“