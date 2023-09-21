Cole Thompson to Race for Thor GasGas at Gopher Dunes

#16 Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, is set to race the first round of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross/Arenacross season at Gopher Dunes on a Thor GasGas 250 alongside 2022 Triple Crown champion #84 Mitchell Harrison.

Cole is set to return to Australia to compete in the Fox Australian Supercross Series that starts the following weekend in Adelaide.

We spoke with Team Owner Alex Parker who said they will continue to discuss the possibility of having Cole head to Alberta to race out the rest of the Canadian series with the team.

Here’s a post from Cole’s Instagram page with him on the GasGas: