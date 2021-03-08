Congratulations to All Our LEATT Winners
We ran a very successful contest/giveaway with LEATT for the Daytona Supercross. Thank you to LEATT for getting on board and for giving 10 lucky winners a hat a tee shirt.
You had to guess which colour LEATT 5.5 boots the MCR Honda team riders would be wearing in the 450 Main. The answer was Red and Blue.
Here are the winners:
Chantal Brown FB
Cyclealleyracing Instagram
Cary Hitchen FB
Rabia101010 Instagram
Miguelvalo1 Instagram
Cyclealley12 Instagram
Lindsayleidy Instagram
Brandenlavalee Instagram
Moto_lepine_63 Instagram
Mcfulton5 Instagram
Thanks to everyone for playing along.
