Ellenton, Fla., (June 22, 2021) – ESPN recently announced the 2021 ESPY Award nominations and two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb is nominated for his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.



The Red Bull KTM athlete had an amazing Supercross season winning 8 of 17 races including the final race of the season in decided fashion while claiming his second Supercross championship. Webb visited the podium 13 times during the season and now sits 11th on the All-Time wins list with 19 career victories. Remarkably, all those wins were captured in the last three seasons where Webb has won the title twice in three years.



Supercross fans can cast their votes for Cooper Webb up through Friday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Vote Here – 2021 ESPY Awards – Best Athlete Men’s Action Sports.