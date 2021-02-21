Cooper Webb Dominates Orlando and Tightens 450SX Title Chase | Justin Cooper Repeats 250SX West Opening Round Win

The dry, hardpacked track approximated conditions for the traditional Western Regional 250SX Class opener and Justin Cooper took home the win after the Main Event had to be re-started due to crashes. Once into the lead Cooper broke clear of the pack and ran what appeared to be an easy win for his fourth career victory and his second consecutive opening round win. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo traded a second place start for a fifth with the restart, but within two minutes of the 15-minute plus one lap event had gotten himself back into the second place spot. Putting in a hard charge after finishing the first lap in eighth place, ClubMX / IAMACOMBACK / Yamaha’s Garrett Marchbanks landed the final spot on the podium.



The opening round was a heartbreaker for the Martin brothers Jeremy and Alex. Jeremy crashed just feet past the holeshot stripe on the first lap and older brother Alex crashed hard just two corners after that. Alex was down on the track, necessitating the reg flag re-start.



The series brings together a half dozen title contenders and nine high profile rookies, all without a championship title among them. If the opening round of the Western Regional 250SX Class series is any indication, 2021 will be a dramatic year with hard-fighting and hungry riders looking to take the title in the nine round championship that concludes at the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City on May 1.



