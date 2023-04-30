Cooper Webb Out for Rest of 2023 SX Season

By Billy Rainford

Cooper Webb on the gate in Nashville. | Bigwave photo

In 450 Heat #1 at Round 15 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, points leader #1 Eli Tomac grabbed the holeshot with #2 Cooper Webb chasing in 2nd as the two title contenders headed into turn 2 that followed a long rhythm section. Cooper set up Eli on the inside and rode him high to take the lead. As the pair headed into turn 3, Eli returned the favour and rode Cooper high but said in the press conference that he didn’t think they made contact.

Cooper washed out the front end in the soft stuff at the top of the left turn and went down. Without a split second to think, #9 Adam Cianciarulo hit Cooper hard in the head and Webb was down as the Alpinestars Medics rushed to his his aid.

Webb being attended to by the Alpinestars Medics. | Bigwave photo

Cooper rode out of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in the Mule and didn’t return for the LCQ, but has said that his 2023 SX season has come to an end as a result.

He posted an update on his condition on his Instagram page: