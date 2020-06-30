Dakota Alix and Sky Racing Part Ways

Dakota Alix and Sky Racing Part Ways

Vermont racer, #23 Dakota Alix, was set to race the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour for Al Dyck and his Sky Racing Kawasaki team.

Dakota has just posted on his Instagram page that he has decided to part ways with the Canadian team due to presumed complications with border crossings that he sees as a major issue coming from the the USA.

Here’s his social media post:

With talent like his, I’m sure we’ll see the Vermontonian (??) up here as soon as he’s able.

Good luck to both parties.