Daniel Blair to Get His Chance in the Booth with RC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2021 – The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 24 with Round 16 from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a two-week residency in Salt Lake City with the season finale Round 17 taking place Saturday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
Host, Daniel Blair joins Ricky Carmichael in the booth for the play by play of Round 16.
Broadcast Team
Play by PlayDaniel Blair
AnalystRicky Carmichael
ReportersWill Christien, Jeremy Albrecht 
HOW TO WATCH
TV – NBCSN
Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app
Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays. 
*also streams live on Peacock Premium
^Same-day delay