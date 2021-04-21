Daniel Blair to Get His Chance in the Booth with RC
|Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 in Salt Lake City This Saturday Live at 7pm ET On NBCSN
Season Kicks Off Double-Header in Salt Lake City: Round 16 on Sat., April 24 and Round 17 on Sat., May 1, on NBCSN
|STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2021 – The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 24 with Round 16 from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a two-week residency in Salt Lake City with the season finale Round 17 taking place Saturday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
|Host, Daniel Blair joins Ricky Carmichael in the booth for the play by play of Round 16.
Broadcast Team
Play by Play: Daniel Blair
Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
Reporters: Will Christien, Jeremy Albrecht
HOW TO WATCH
TV – NBCSN
Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app
Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.
|*also streams live on Peacock Premium
^Same-day delay
