DMX VLOG | Kristina Sundal Tries 1983 Fox ‘Yoko’ Gear

By Billy Rainford

We brought some well-used 1983 Fox Racing ‘YOKO’ gear over for Kristina Sundal to try out at her private track northeast of Toronto.

This made in Finland gear was found at Bigwave’s parents’ house after many, many years and Kristina loves to try old stuff, so we made her dream come true…

May 16, 2020