Dylan Wright Talks about the Final Round First Moto in Italy

By Billy Rainford

That first moto here at Mantova MX in Italy was one that got away for Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing rider #109 Dylan Wright. He was closing in on a big group of riders that may have seen him crack the top 5 or 6 for the first time until a berm disappeared on him and he went down. He picked himself back up and charged back to 15th place by the checkered flag.

Here are his thoughts: