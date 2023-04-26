Out of the Blue | Sara King | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Sara King

Date of Birth: September 8, 1996

Hometown: Fort St James, BC

Occupation: Forestry

Race Number: 199

Bike: Honda CR125

This week, we feature 2015 Canadian WMX West Champion Sarah King from BC. | Bigwave photo

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Once I stopped racing moto, I picked up mountain biking. I enjoy it a ton and wish I had used it for cross-training when I raced.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The cost of a good sports bra. Just kidding (not really).

Sara and #2 Kennedy Lutz in Kamloops. | Bigwave photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Justin Barcia always has and always will be. I love his loose, all out style and attitude.

What is your favourite track and why?

Cahuilla Creek in California will always hold a special place in my heart. Summer (Knowles) and I would go there first thing in the morning to get the first laps in on the perfectly groomed track and there was no better feeling.

Sara continues with her love of two wheels, but it’s MTB she’s into these days. | Bigwave photo

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

Kourtney (Lloyd) always had a little pump-up speech for me and prior to the 30 board going up I would push my palm across my grips to make sure my gloves were tight, no exceptions, I had to do it.

Sara credits Denaye Arnett and Camille Bunko with keeping the Canadian WMX Series on track. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Winning the Canadian Women’s West Championship in 2015.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I think I will always look back to Denaye (Arnett) and Camille (Bunko) saving the Women’s series back around 2012. If it wasn’t for them, who knows where the series or the racers would have ended up.

Sara accepting the #1 plate in Calgary in 2015. | Bigwave photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

11 because of how easy you can make it with tape!

What do you want to be when you grow up?

That is a great question that I still don’t have an answer to at the age of 26!

Who would you like to thank?

To this day I will always thank Kourtney Lloyd for everything she did (and still does) for me and, of course, my parents for giving up their summers for so many years.