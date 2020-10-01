Faces at the Races | Rockstar Triple Crown SX Final Weekend | Race Tech
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
It’s hard to believe that the 2020 season of Rockstar Triple Crown Tour racing has come and gone. We did what we could to make it happen in this extremely strange year, and we should all sit back and consider just how big an accomplishment that was. Canadian Motocross set the template for COVID-19 racing.
Let’s have a look at some of the ‘Faces at the Races‘ from the final two rounds of Supercross at Gopher Dunes.
Here are a few artsy “bikes in the pits” shots.
I’m not really sure where I’ll be next, but I”m sure something will come up.