Faces at the Races | Sand Del Lee National

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We’re a little later than usual this week, but here’s our look at some of the people at Round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa last weekend.

OK, you may not get this reference. In which case, Google Nomar Garciaparra Ritual and it will become clear.